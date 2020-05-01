COVID-19: One more positive case in Maharashtra's Latur

A new coronavirus case was detected on Friday in Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district, said an official. It was one of the 45 samples sent for testing on Wednesday, he added.

"Of the 45, a total of 42 tested negative. One report returned positive while that of two others is inconclusive and will be done again after 48 hours," he said. Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Science Institute Dean Dr Girish Thakur said 53 samples have been sent for testing on Friday, of which 39 tested negative and reports of 14 are expected later in the night.