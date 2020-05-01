'Out of 7902 samples tested in Andhra in last 24 hours, 60 test positive'

As many as 7902 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, out of which 60 were detected positive, state's Special Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Jawahar Reddy said on Friday. "We have tested 7,902 samples in the past 24 hours (9 am yesterday to 9 am today). 60 of them are detected positive. 57 of them are in 14 old clusters. 3 cases are in new clusters," said the special chief secretary in a media address.

He said that Andhra's positive rate of COVID-19 is 1.43 per cent as opposed to the national average which is 3.87 per cent. "Almost 9 lakh tests are conducted in the country, of which, more than 1 lakh are from Andhra Pradesh alone. Besides, the recovery rate in Andhra is 27.55 per cent, and the national average is 26 per cent," he said.

He further said that the doubling time is 9 days in the country, whereas it is 10 days in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)