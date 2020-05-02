Huge consignment of tobacco products worth Rs 1 cr seized in Rajasthan

The Sirohi Police in Rajasthan on Friday seized a huge consignment of tobacco products worth Rs 1 crore and arrested three people in Mandar, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, a truck was intercepted at the Sirohi-Jalore border. The driver of the truck said the vehicle was loaded with corn but during checking, police found tobacco pouches hidden under the sacks of corn, SHO (Mandar) Chhagan Lal Dangi said.

The consignment was to be delivered in Sanchores's Ranivara in Jalore district, he said. "We seized the consignment worth Rs 1 crore and arrested three persons," Dangi said.