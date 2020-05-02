Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate rooms and return home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 00:49 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate rooms and return home

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home, after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective states. The university was shut owing to the coronavirus pandemic and would reopen in August for regular students, while the new academic session would commence from September.

The examination schedules slated for July 2020 will be notified in due course, the university said. The resource materials for exams and research are accessible online, it said.

"The students stranded in the hostels who could not go back to their homes earlier and stayed back are hereby directed to vacate the hostels as per the arrangements of transportation and travel protocols of the state governments," it said. The areas in proximity of the university have been declared hotspots and sealed and the university said that it will become difficult to maintain logistics and manpower requirements in future.

The hostels are needed for maintenance and for contingent quarantine facilities, the university added. "Therefore, the hostels are to be vacated completely with no exceptions. The provosts (boys and girls Hostels) are requested to initiate the process urgently," it said.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief reiterates virus had natural origin

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation reiterated that the group believes the novel coronavirus is natural in origin. Dr Michael Ryan responded Friday to comments by US President Donald Trump, who said he has seen informat...

Democrat Joe Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied on Friday that he sexually assaulted a former U.S. Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to personally address the accusa...

New York schools staying closed through spring, Cuomo says

New Yorks schools and colleges will remain shut through the end of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov Andrew Cuomo said Friday. The order, which applies to 4.2 million students statewide, continues a shutdown that ha...

Chiefs QB Mahomes confident payday is coming

Patrick Mahomes confidence seems founded considering he could become the highest-paid player in NFL history before the calendar flips to 2021. The 2018 NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP has two seasons left on his rookie contract, which m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020