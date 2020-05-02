Left Menu
5 more test COVID-19 positive in Odisha; total cases rise to 154

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 02-05-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 10:31 IST
Representative Image

Five more persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Jajpur district, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 154, officials said. The new patients have a travel history to West Bengal's Kolkata, they said.

They have been in a quarantine center and were asymptomatic, the officials of the Information and Public Relations department said. With these new patients, the number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 45 in Jajpur district which emerged as a "new hotspot". "Contact-tracing and follow-up activities are being done," they said.

The officials said 55 people have been cured and the number of active cases now stands at 98 in the state. One person has died of the disease in Odisha.

A total of 36,593 samples were tested till Friday in the state, they said. Of the total cases, Bhubaneswar in Khurda district tops the list with 47, followed by Jajpur (45), Balasore (20), Bhadrak (19), Sundergarh (10), Kendrapara, Bolangir and Kalahandi districts two each, while Koraput, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Puri, detecting one case each.

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

