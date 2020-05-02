3 SRPF jawans among 5 new COVID-19 patients in Jalna; cases 8

3 SRPF jawans among 5 new COVID-19 patients in Jalna; cases 8PTI | Jalna | Updated: 02-05-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 10:45 IST
Five persons, including three SRPF jawans, have tested coronavirus positive, taking the overall tally of such patients in Jalna district of Maharashtra to eight, an official said on Saturday. Two of the total eight patients have recovered from the infection so far, the official said.
"The test reports of the five new patients, including three jawans of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), were received on Friday night," district civil surgeon Madhukar Rathod said. The three SRPF jawans, who are natives of Jalna, were posted at Malegaon, which has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in Nashik district.
"Their swabs were sent to a laboratory in Aurangabad, which confirmed that they are infected," he said. Two other patients had a travel history to Mumbai, Rathod said.
