Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 SRPF jawans among 5 new COVID-19 patients in Jalna; cases 8

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 02-05-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 10:45 IST
3 SRPF jawans among 5 new COVID-19 patients in Jalna; cases 8
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five persons, including three SRPF jawans, have tested coronavirus positive, taking the overall tally of such patients in Jalna district of Maharashtra to eight, an official said on Saturday. Two of the total eight patients have recovered from the infection so far, the official said.

"The test reports of the five new patients, including three jawans of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), were received on Friday night," district civil surgeon Madhukar Rathod said. The three SRPF jawans, who are natives of Jalna, were posted at Malegaon, which has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in Nashik district.

"Their swabs were sent to a laboratory in Aurangabad, which confirmed that they are infected," he said. Two other patients had a travel history to Mumbai, Rathod said.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Treat Vishal Yadav's parole plea as representation, dispose it in 15 days: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has directed the competent authority, which under the prison rules is the Lt Governor, to treat the parole plea of Vishal Yadav, who is serving life term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002, as a repres...

Sport-On this day: Born May 3, 1942: Vera Caslavska, Czech gymnast

When Vera Caslavska bowed her head and turned away in protest at the Soviet anthem during the 1968 Olympics, the Czech gymnast cemented her place as not only one of the countrys greatest athletes but also as a powerful voice against Communi...

ICA raises Rs 39 lakh; Kapil, Gavaskar join initiative

Greats likes Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have pledged their support to Indian Cricketers Associations ICA initiative to financially help around 30 needy players amid the nationwide lockdown, said its president Ashok Malhotra. The ICA has s...

Delhi court grants bail to bookie Sanjeev Chawla in match-fixing case

R New Delhi, May 2 PTI&#160;A Delhi court has granted bail to Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and key accused in one of the crickets biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje. Special Judge As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020