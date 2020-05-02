Relatives vandalise hospital after patient dies in North 24 Parganas, 3 held
Relatives of a patient, who died in the hospital during treatment, allegedly vandalised the Sagore Dutta Hospital and Medical College at Kamarhati here on Friday.ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-05-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 11:20 IST
Relatives of a patient, who died in the hospital during treatment, allegedly vandalized the Sagore Dutta Hospital and Medical College at Kamarhati here on Friday.
The police have arrested three people in connection with the incident.
