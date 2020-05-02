Left Menu
62-yr-old beaten to death in UP's Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 02-05-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 12:46 IST
62-yr-old beaten to death in UP's Amethi
Representative Image

A 62-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly over a land dispute in a village here, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the incident took place in Hariharpur village under Munshiganj Police Station in Amethi district on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dayaram sad that severely injured Awadhesh Singh was taken to the district hospital as he was declared dead by the doctors. Police said Singh had gone to a temple located close to his house when he was attacked.

Prima facie the man was killed over a land dispute and the attackers have been identified. They will be arrested soon, Dayaram said.

