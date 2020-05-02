Left Menu
A special train from Ernakulam in Kerala to Odisha's Bhubaneswar carrying migrant labourers reached Renigunta railway station in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning, an official said.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 16:23 IST
Andhra: Train carrying migrants reaches Renigunta station in Chittoor
Train carrying migrants at Renigunta railway station on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A special train from Ernakulam in Kerala to Odisha's Bhubaneswar carrying migrant labourers reached Renigunta railway station in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning, an official said. The train reached here at around 10 am.

The officials at the railway station have supplied breakfast, water bottles and sanitisers to the passengers. It was ensured that social distancing was maintained and migrant workers do not get down from the train. The Renigunta railway station staff clapped and gave a send-off to the migrants.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday granted permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students and tourists. Meanwhile, the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)

