New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL24 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. .

DES14 JK-LOCKDOWN-FAMILY Dream holiday to J-K turns into nightmare for group of 14 from West Bengal Jammu: A 14-member group from West Bengal, on a trip to Jammu and Kashmir, has been stuck at a hotel here for over a month now due to the lockdown and are surviving on contributions from locals, police and NGOs after running out of money. . DES20 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES With three more fatalities, coronavirus death toll rises to 65 in Rajasthan; total cases 2,720 Jaipur: The coronavirus death toll climbed to 65 after three more people, including a minor, succumbed to the infection in Rajasthan, which reported 54 fresh cases on Saturday. .

DES3 UP-LOCKDOWN-LABOURER Migrant worker on way home in Bihar on bicycle dies in UP's Shahjahanpur Shahjahanpur: A migrant worker died here while cycling from his workplace in Delhi to home in Bihar amid the ongoing lockdown, police said on Saturday. . DES6 UP-LOCKDOWN-SHOPS UP allows reopening of some shops selling non-essential goods in rural areas Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the reopening of certain shops selling non-essential commodities outside the COVID-19 hotspots in rural areas of the state during the lockdown period. .

DES9 PB-COP-DRAGGED Pb: Cop dragged on car bonnet in Jalandhar, driver held Chandigarh: An assistant sub inspector of the Punjab Police was dragged on the bonnet of a car after he tried to stop the driver at a checkpoint in Jalandhar on Saturday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. . DES5 UKD-VIRUS-CASE Woman intern at AIIMS Rishikesh tests positive for COVID-19 Dehradun: A 23-year-old woman intern at AIIMS Rishikesh has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of such cases in Uttarakhand to 58. .

DES16 UKD-LOCKDOWN-KEDARNATH Pilgrims from U'khand can visit Kedarnath from May 4: CM Dehradun: Pilgrims from Uttarakhand can visit Kedarnath and other Himalayan temples in the state from May 4, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Saturday. DES22 HP-LOCKDOWN-LIQUOR Himachal allows liquor vends to open from Monday Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday allowed liquor vends to operate in the state from May 4, the day the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown begins.. .