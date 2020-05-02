Train with 'guest workers' departs to Jharkhand from Kerala

A non-stop train carrying around 1,100 stranded 'guest workers' from Kerala left for Hatiain Jharkhand on Saturday. Four more trains are expected to leave with the workers from Tirur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam South, and Alua stations later this evening for Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

The train left the central station here at around 3.25 PM, railway sources said. The passengers, including women, children and the elderly, are expected to reach Jharkandon Monday, the sources said.

This is the second train which left with the guest workers, a day after around 1,100 migrant workers from Aluva in Kochi left for Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Friday night.