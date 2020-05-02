Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another Delhi Police constable tests positive for COVID-19 in Jahangirpuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:54 IST
Another Delhi Police constable tests positive for COVID-19 in Jahangirpuri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Another Delhi Police constable has tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. He was posted at the Jahangirpuri Police Station in northwest Delhi, they said.

"The constable used to live in a barrack at the police station. His reports of being positive for COVID-19 came on Friday. He has been admitted to a hospital here," a senior police officer said. Ten police personnel from the Jahangirpuri Police Station have so far been tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, two officers--a head constable and a constable--of the station recovered and joined duty on Saturday afternoon, the officer said, adding the two were welcomed with a round of applause to the station. Earlier, three Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel tested positive for coronavirus. Special Commissioner of Police (operations) Muktesh Chander had recently written to Special CP (armed forces) Robin Hibu after two policemen, who were on lockdown enforcement duty in northeast Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

"The two policemen who tested positive were residing at barrack number 5 of the Khajoori Khas Police Station. In the same barrack, the staff of the commissioner of police, reserve force is also residing. It is important that they are also tested for COVID-19 and quarantined immediately. Similar precaution needs to be taken for all CP reserve staff at other locations too," the letter said. More than 21 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 bln loss as coronavirus causes pain

Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc is being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, posting a record quarterly net loss of nearly 50 billion on Saturday and saying performance is suffering in several major operating businesses. Berkshire ...

China's missing 'Bat Woman' with secrets of COVID-19 origin denies defecting to West

A leading Chinese virologist from the Wuhan Institute of Virology WIV, whose mysterious disappearance sparked speculation about the deadly novel coronavirus emanating from the laboratory, has denied reports of her defection to West with the...

Chairman of Delhi Minority Commission booked for sedition

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case of sedition against Chairman of Delhi Minority Commission Zafarul Islam Khan for a controversial social media post, an officer said on Saturday. The FIR was registered against Khan on A...

ANALYSIS-Conservative groups advising White House push fast reopening, not testing

Conservative groups advising the White House have issued an array of coronavirus economic reopening plans with a common theme - Americans should go back to work immediately to halt the economic and societal damage from prolonged lockdowns. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020