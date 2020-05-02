U'khand CM condoles death of jawans along LoC in J-K

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday expressed grief at the death of two soldiers in firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Havildar Gokarn Singh and Naik Shankar Singh of 21 Kumaun Regiment were injured on Friday and later succumbed to the injuries. Rawat said he took pride in their martyrdom but at the same time aggrieved at losing them.

He prayed for strength to their families to bear the loss and assured them of all help from the state government. The mortal remains of the Bravehearts will be brought to their home district Pithoragarh on Sunday.

Shankar Singh was a resident of Nali village of Gangolihat subdivision and Gokarn Singh was from Napad village of Mundo Hari subdivision of the district. Shankar Singh is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son, while Gokarn Singh is survived by his wife and two children.