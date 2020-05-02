27 sample reports of coronavirus suspects found negative in HP's Kangra

The reports of 27 samples of coronavirus suspects from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh turned out to be negative, an official said on Saturday. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati expressed satisfaction and urged people to observe social distancing as the threat of coronavirus infection was not yet over.

“All people should fight jointly to beat the threat of this deadly virus. People should concentrate on enhancing their immunity and come out of houses only if it is very urgent as only safety can save us. People should download the Aarogya Setu app to remain vigilant at public places,” the DC said. He said farmers should follow social distancing while harvesting. All block development officers (BDOs) have been asked to ensure social distancing and other precautions among the farming community.

Farmers can continue with their farming activities throughout the day but should frequently wash their hands and wear face masks. Senior citizens and patients are being supplied prescribed medicines through home delivery at their doorsteps. No pass is required during medical emergencies, he said. The deputy commissioner said it was essential for owners of groceries and vegetable shops to display rate lists to avoid overcharging. All shopkeepers have been asked to ensure social distancing.

The Food and Civil Supplies department has been asked to inspect rate lists regularly. He said that supply of rations, vegetables, fruits, other essential items including LPG refills and fuel was being maintained on a regular basis. There is no dearth of rations and other items in the district, Prajapati added..