Maha lockdown: 341 cyber offences registered, 177 people held

A total of 341 offences have been registered so far during the coronavirus-induced lockdown by Maharashtra Cyber against people for hate speeches, spreading rumours, fake news and misinformation on social media, an official said on Saturday. He said the maximum number of such objectionable posts were shared through WhatsApp.

"We have registered 141 offences for sharing WhatsApp posts, 121 for objectionable Facebook posts, 12 for sharing Tiktok videos while six are for tweets," an official said. He said 177 people have been arrested and 60 posts have been taken off social media, he added.