Migrant workers stage flash protest defying curbs in Chennai

Defying curbs and norms likephysical distancing, migrant workers on Saturday staged aflash protest here, demanding that the authorities send themto their home states like Jharkhand immediately, an officialsaid

The workers, housed at various facilities in the cityconverged at three different locations --Velachery,Pozhichallur and Guindy Industrial Estate-- demanding thatthey be sent home, he said

The protests led to anxiety for a while, the officialsaid, adding that police pacified the workers and sent themback to their respective locations of stay.