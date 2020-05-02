Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers stage flash protest defying curbs in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:34 IST
Migrant workers stage flash protest defying curbs in Chennai

Defying curbs and norms likephysical distancing, migrant workers on Saturday staged aflash protest here, demanding that the authorities send themto their home states like Jharkhand immediately, an officialsaid

The workers, housed at various facilities in the cityconverged at three different locations --Velachery,Pozhichallur and Guindy Industrial Estate-- demanding thatthey be sent home, he said

The protests led to anxiety for a while, the officialsaid, adding that police pacified the workers and sent themback to their respective locations of stay.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

A total of 17 BSF personnel in Delhi and Tripura tested positive for COVID-19 till now: Spokesperson.

A total of 17 BSF personnel in Delhi and Tripura tested positive for COVID-19 till now Spokesperson....

Train services to remain suspended till May 17: Southern Rly

Operation of train services, barring special services carrying migrant workers, tourists and students, would continue to remain suspended till the lockdown extension ending on May 17, Southern Railway said on Saturday. It said the special t...

Regional government allows Napoli to resume training

Napoli were on Saturday given the green light to restart training next week by regional authorities as Serie A clubs eye a return to action from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The Campania region, where Napoli are based, said in a state...

80 personnel of another CRPF company quarantined in Delhi after jawan tests positive for COVID-19: Officials.

80 personnel of another CRPF company quarantined in Delhi after jawan tests positive for COVID-19 Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020