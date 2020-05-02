Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Demarcate containment areas, district officials told

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:50 IST
Maha: Demarcate containment areas, district officials told

The Maharashtra government on Saturday asked district administrators to demarcate containments areas within red and orange zones earmarked by the Centre in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Saturday. With the lockdown getting extended to May 13, the fresh guidelines lay down that the boundary of a containment zone will be a residential colony, mohalla, municipal ward, municipal zone, police station area or town in case of urban areas.

In case of rural areas, it should be a village, a cluster of villages, gram panchayat, group of police stations, blocks, the guidelines state. In cities like Mumbai and Pune, the containment zones should be defined judiciously keeping in mind the capacity of administrative reach and control, the order said.

Giving details of the protocol within containment zones, the order said contact tracing, home or institutional quarantining will be done based on risk assessment by medical officers. It said maximum precaution will be taken to ensure there isno movement of population in and out of these zones except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

It added that, in containment zones, movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 7pm and 7am. It said OPDs and clinics will not be permitted to operate, though they can function in red, orange and green zones with precautions like social distancing and other safety norms.

The order said that except in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Malegaon, activities like manufacturing of essential goods, medicines and devices, pharmaceuticals, IT hardware etc will be allowed with precautions like access control. In rural areas all industrial activities will be permitted.

Private and government offices will be permitted to function with limited staff in places apart from Mumbai, Pune and Malegaon regions. In green zones, no travel will be allowed without authorised pass while buses will be allowed to operate, it said.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Police conduct flag march in Ghaziabad

To enforce the coronavirus lockdown, police conducted a flag march in Ghaziabad on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said orders were issued to all circle officers and SHOs to hold a flag march in sensitive are...

Special train carrying around 1,200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand

A special train from Rajasthans Kota, carrying around 1,200 students belonging to Jharkhand, reached the Hatia railway station in Ranchi on Saturday, a senior railway official said. The train entered the platform at 7.05 pm, Divisional Rail...

Dalton: Options limited after late release by Bengals

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said the delayed timing of his release did him no favours in his bid to join another team. This year there were a good amount of quarterbacks that were available, Dalton, 32, told the Bengal...

TN reports one COVID-19 death, 231 fresh cases

Eds Adds details corrects number in fifth para Chennai, May 2 PTI For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu reported a COVID-19 death and over 200 cases while a transgender tested positive, the first in the state, the Health department ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020