PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:18 IST
Shops to open from 7 am to 7 pm in Chandigarh

In a relaxation for city residents, the UT Chandigarh administration on Saturday allowed opening of shops from 7 am to 7 pm with effect from May 4 in non-containment zone areas. The administration also allowed residents to use their vehicles to come to the markets without passes, an official said.

Besides, the city administration has also decided to lift curfew on May 3 midnight but impose lockdown till May 17. The decisions were announced by the administration after considering suggestions of all the stakeholders, including MPs, ex-MPs, resident welfare association and industry, etc.

"The lockdown period will be extended by two weeks that is up to May 17. The curfew in the city will be lifted on midnight of May 3," according to a government statement. Now, the containment zone in the city will be restricted to six pockets -- Kachi colony, Dhanas, part of sector 30-B, part of Bapu Dham colony, part of sector 38, part of sector 52 and part of Shastri nagar, Manimajra, an official said, adding that these pockets had been identified by the administration. "There will be intensive screening and testing of all cases within the containment pockets as per protocol," the statement said.

"The sector markets will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm. The vehicles will be allowed to be used between 7 am and 7 pm without passes as per protocol," it added. An odd-even formula will be applied in respect of both opening of shops and use of vehicles.

"For example on Monday beginning May 4, only shops with ending even numbers such as 2, 4, 6 and similarly vehicles carrying registration numbers whose last digit is 2, 4, 6, etc. will be allowed. The rotation will continue accordingly," the statement said. Big shopping malls and complexes will remain closed, it said.

Shops selling essential items like groceries, vegetables and medicines, etc. can remain open on all days, the statement said, adding that restaurants will remain closed. "Delivery of cooked food by online agencies will not be allowed. Apni Mandis will remain closed,” it said.

The administration also announced that all government offices would be functional as per the norms allowed by the Centre..

