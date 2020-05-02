Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:28 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1525 441 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 42 32 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 476 107 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 94 19 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 43 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 3738 1167 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 5054 896 262 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 376 242 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 33 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 666 254 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 110 20 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 601 271 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 499 400 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 22 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2715 524 145 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 12296 2000 521 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 156 55 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 10 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 772 112 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2720 714 65 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 2757 1341 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1044 464 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 4 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 58 37 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2487 698 43 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 886 199 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 39248 10122 1310 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 37776 and the death toll at 1223. The ministry said that 10018 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Around 845 labourers, workers boarded first special train from Nashik, says UP Additional Chief Secretary

The first special train for Uttar Pradesh has started from Maharashtras Nashik in the morning and around 845 labourers and workers have boarded the train, said Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi on Saturday. The process of brin...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lottery and combine postponed by coronavirus outbreakThe lottery to determine which NBA team will get the number one overall draft pick along with the draft combine have both been postpo...

1 killed as bus ferrying Odia migrants from Gujarat meets with accident

At least one person was killed and several others were injured, one of them seriously, when a bus ferrying Odia migrant workers from Gujarat met with an accident in Odishas Ganjam district on Saturday night, police said. The accident took p...

Lockdown: Nagaland faces 'financial crunch'; seeks Centre's help

The Nagaland government is presently facing financial crunch in the wake of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown and finding it difficult to pay salaries to its employees, an official said on Saturday. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has recently ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020