COVID-19 cases cross 600 mark in Karnataka: 12 cases, 2 deaths

(Eds: adding details) Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI): COVID-19 cases crossed the 600 mark in Karnataka, with 12 added on Saturday, while two deaths took the total fatalities in the state to 25. "Today 12 new confirmed cases and two deaths were reported in the state.

Total positive cases were 601 out of which 271 patients were discharged. So the remaining active cases in Karnataka is 304," Kumar, who holds the portfolio of Primary and Secondary Education, told reporters.

He said 297 of the 304 active cases are in stable condition at designated hospitals, whereas seven are in Intensive Care Units. Of the 12 new cases, four are from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Vijayapura and Tumakuru and one each from Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Belagavi and Bagalkot, the minister said adding that the two deaths took place in Bidar and Bengaluru.

An 82-year-old COVID-19 patient with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) died in Bidar, while the second fatality in Bengaluru was that of a 62-year-old man with a history of diabetes, hypertension, renal failure, the minister said, adding he was on chemotherapy. Underlining the high recovery rate against the number of positive cases reported, the minister said since April 26, 101 COVID-19 cases were reported whereas 113 people had been discharged.

On Saturday 20 people were cured and discharged, he said. These comprise six from Kalaburagi, eight from Belagavi, two from Bidar and two each from Dharwad and Bengaluru.

The Minister said 53 of the total of 76 positive cases reported from Nanjangud, a COVID-19 hostpot, have been cured and discharged. Nanjangud has been declared a coronavirus hotspot after several cases linked to a pharmaceutical company there tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Saturday launched an online gateway to help migrant labourers wishing to leave for their home states and those stranded there to come back. "The government has opened a gateway for those who want to travel from Karnataka to other states or from other states to Karnataka.

They will have to register at https:evasindhu. karnataka.gov.in portal," minister for primary and secondary education and COVID-19 information, S Suresh Kumar, told reporters here.

He said this was in additional measure to the union government's decision to operate special trains to ferry migrant workers, students and tourists, who are struck in various states, backto their homes. The Minister said the government has also decided to operate special state transport buses within districts in Karnataka to enable workers leave.

They would be charged one-way fare and quarantined after they reach their homes, he said. PTI GMS The government also decided to write to the Centre, requesting that Bengaluru Rural District be dropped from the red zone as there were no fresh COVID-19 infections. The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with MPs, MLAs, ministers, officials and deputy commissioners of various districts on easing lockdown restrictions and resuming economic activities.

"Presently there are no cases of COVID-19 in Bengaluru Rural district. So we will write to the centre not to incorporate the Bengaluru rural district in the list of red zones," Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters after the meeting.

He said suggestions were made that Bengaluru urban district be divided into various zones and restrictions eased wherever there are no COVID-19 cases, Ashoka said construction related activities would be allowed to operate, as also shops dealing with trading construction material such as sanitary ware, tiles, steel, plumbing and hardware. Yediyurappa held discussions with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan through video conferencing and assured them that all steps will be initiated to take care of migrant labourers from Odisha stuck in the state.