Coronavirus: Punjab to test all those returning from other states

The Punjab government on Saturday decided to test all those returning from outside, saying it can't rely on the medical examination conducted by other states in the wake of a surge in the infection count. It also decided to ramp up coronavirus testing, with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directing to increase the capacity to 6,000 tests a day by mid-May.

The states' coronavirus tally rose substantially in the past a few days due to a large number of Sikh pilgrims evacuated from Maharashtra's Nanded testing positive for the virus. So far, 292 pilgrims have been found infected with the virus, a government statement said.

On Saturday, the state's coronavirus count soared to 772 with 187 new cases, of which 142 were pilgrims from the state. The government is also facing a flak from the Opposition for the “mismanagement” of the evacuation process, under which over 3,500 Sikh pilgrims have returned to Punjab.

Pointing out the infection cases among the pilgrims, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a video conference with state ministers said it was clear that Punjab can’t "rely on the tests conducted on its people by other states". He said the state will have to conduct its own tests rather than going by the tests done by other states.

He directed the Health Department to increase the testing capacity to 6,000 tests a day by May 15, instead of the earlier target of 5,800 tests a day by May-end. In response to a suggestion by some ministers, the CM agreed to examine their proposal for home quarantine of the returnees in coordination with village sarpanches and panchayats.

Referring to the fact that several staffers at the Nanded gurdwara have also tested positive for the infection, the CM said with this the Shiromani Akali Dal’s claim that there was no infection case there has been trashed. He once again asked the Opposition not to indulge in “petty politicking” over the issue.

This was a crucial time in the state's fight against COVID-19, the CM said. Directing the Health Department to come out with a plan to advance its schedule for increasing the testing capacity, the CM stressed the need to be prepared for the worst.

Singh said he had already asked the Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Centre to scale up the testing capacity to 20,000 a day to cope with the influx of migrants and others expected to return to the state over the next few weeks in the wake of the new directives of the Government of India. The CM said he has also asked the Baba Farid University vice chancellor to explore the feasibility of setting up a testing facility in Jalandhar, for which the government was ready to sanction an immediate grant of Rs 1 crore.

The CM told the cabinet that he had deputed officers to coordinate with each state for facilitating the return of Punjabis. Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu assured the CM that all pending testing reports will be cleared in a day or two to ensure that there is no delay in identifying and addressing positive cases.

He said arrangements for increasing testing by roping in a private lab have also been finalised and 2,000 samples from across the state were sent to them on Saturday. A proposal has been sent to the Centre to set up four new labs in Barnala, Rupnagar, Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur.

The cabinet also approved a proposal for the extension of parole beyond 16 weeks during epidemics and disasters for those sentenced to seven years or less. The cabinet approved suitable amendments to the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners Act, 1962 in accordance with the Supreme Court suggestion on longer parole in the current circumstances, the government release said.