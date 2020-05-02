Curbs likely to be eased in Delhi from Monday except in coronavirus containment zones

All shops of essential and non-essential goods, except in malls and markets, offices with 33 per strength and some business activities are likely to be allowed to operate from Monday in areas which do no fall under coronavirus containment zones in Delhi, city government officials said on Saturday after a nearly 40-day lockdown. No activity will be allowed in COVID-19 containment zones where lockdown rules will be strictly implemented to check the cases of dreaded infection, they said. There are 96 containment zones in the national capital.

The decision is in line with the latest guidelines issued by the Centre for 'Red zone', they said, adding a notification to this effect is expected to be released on Sunday. In a zone-wise classification of districts in the country, the Union Health Ministry has designated all 11 districts of Delhi as red zone. However, the Delhi government is planning to categorise the city wards on the basis of coronavirus cases, allowing more relaxation in lockdown curbs in areas where the infection has not been reported, according to sources. The city has 272 wards.

According to the MHA's guidelines, private cars with two persons at most, two-wheelers without pillion rider business activities like Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Industrial Estates and Export Oriented Undertakings with access control, manufacturing plants of essential goods and manufacturing of IT hardware, will be allowed in red zone. Liquor shops, except those in malls and markets, will also be allowed to open from Monday, officials said. There are around 450 liquor shops, except those in malls, in the national capital. They are shut since March 22.

Government offices, like transport and revenue, are among those to be allowed to function with 33 per cent strength. Shops in urban areas, for non-essential goods, are not allowed in malls, markets and market complexes.

However, all standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential. Delhi recorded 384 fresh cases of novel coronavirus, the highest spike in cases in a day, taking the tally to 4122 on Saturday, according to Delhi government.

Three fresh deaths were reported on Saturday taking the number of fatalities to 64, the government said. On April 13, Delhi had seen the highest rise in cases at 356 in a single day. On Saturday, 41 people living in a building in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area tested positive for coronavirus, an official said. A case of COVID-19 had been reported from the building in 'theke wali gali' on April 18, prompting authorities to seal it.

A police constable posted in Jahangirpuri Police Station in north Delhi and a doctor of the North Delhi MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital were among those who tested positive for the virus. Two nurses of the hospital have tested positive for the disease in the last one week. After the first nurse tested positive last Saturday, samples of 78 other staffers, including the doctor, were sent for testing. Reports of 11 staffers are awaited, they said.

Another postgraduate student of the NDMC-run Kasturba hospital has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She was under quarantine and had no symptom. Officials said the process for fund disbursement under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana to beneficiaries in the city will be staggered to maintain social distancing in wake of COVID-19 spread.

The chief secretary has directed officials to ensure that beneficiaries are allowed to withdraw the fund from banks and ATMs in accordance with the given last digit of their accounts Meanwhile, the students of the national capital stranded in Kota in Rajasthan are likely to arrive in Delhi early morning. PTI BUN SLB NIT RT.