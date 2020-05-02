74 buses bring stranded students from Kota back to Maharashtra
Maharashtra government had sent 74 buses from to bring back the stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan.ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:24 IST
Maharashtra government had sent 74 buses from to bring back the stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan. These students reached their home state on Friday. They underwent health screening at Swar Gate bus stand.
As a precautionary measure, they have been advised to stay in home quarantine for the next few days. Last week, the Chhattisgarh government had also sent 75 buses to bring back around 1,500 students from Kota. (ANI)
