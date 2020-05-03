Railways issues guidelines for operation of 'Shramik special trains'

The Indian Railways on Sunday issued guidelines regarding the operation of 'Shramik special trains', deployed to transport workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places in the country amid lockdown to their respective destinations. Zonal Railways will run these trains as per the demand of state administration.

As per the guidelines issued by the Union Railways Ministry, Railways will print train tickets to the specified destination as per the number of passengers indicated by the originating state. The local state government authorities will handover tickets to passengers and collect ticket fare and handover total amount to the Railways.

The guidelines further mentioned: *It will be mandatory for all passengers to wear face covers/face masks.

*For trains with a long journey beyond 12 hours, one meal will be provided by the Railways. *The originating states will provide adequate security at the designated station to ensure that only those passengers, who have been cleared by the state government to travel and have valid tickets for the journey should enter station premises.

*The state governments shall issue food packets and drinking water at the originating points. *On arrival at their destinations, the passengers will be received by the state government authorities who would make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine (if necessary) and further travel from the railway station.

*Railways will be guided by standard social distancing and safety measures at stations and on trains. The special trains are being run to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places in the country due to lockdown.

The countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks till May 17. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement that in continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall be extended till May 17. (ANI)