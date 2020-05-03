Panaji fish market reopens today amid easing of lockdown norms

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 3: Amid easing of lockdown norms, fish market in Panaji reopened on Sunday. The market had remained closed for more than a month in the wake of coronavirus spread. The market has been allowed to open between 6 am to 1 pm.

Several police officers were deployed in the market area. Visitors to the market were seen abiding by the social distancing norms enforced in the wake of the infection. Fruit and vegetable vendors have already been allowed to operate in the city as per the Union Home Ministry guidelines. (ANI)