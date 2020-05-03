Left Menu
We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice: Rajnath Singh condoles death of security men in Handwara encounter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday offered tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who sacrificed their lives in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: 03-05-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 12:22 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday offered tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who sacrificed their lives in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. "The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara (J-K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice," Rajnath tweeted.

"I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs," he added. Five security force personnel, including a Colonel, a Major and a police officer, were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir, Indian Army said on Sunday.

"Four Indian Army personnel including the Commanding Officer, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit along with 2 soldiers and one Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan lost their lives in an encounter in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir," Army officials said. The name of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer, who lost his life in the Handwara operation, is Colonel Ashutosh Sharma. He had been part of several successful counter-terrorism operations in the past, Army officials said.

Two terrorists were neutralised in the encounter, which ensued between terrorists and security forces at the Chanjmullah area of Handwara on Saturday. (ANI)

