IAF chopper showers flowers on 'corona warriors' in Bhopal

An Indian Air Force helicopter showered flower petals at two hospitals in Bhopal on Sunday as a mark of gratitude towards health workers who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus. The health staff members of the two hospitals, who were wearing the personal protecting equipment (PPE), cheered and clapped while looking at the aircraft in the sky.

The MI17 helicopter of the IAF dropped petals at the government-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the private Chirayu Hospital in the Madhya Pradesh capital between 10 am and 10.30 am, an official said. Wing Commander Abhishek Yadav, who was the co- ordinating officer for the exercise, said, "Usually people thank the armed forces, but this time we paid our gratitude to people at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19." He said the petal showering activity was accomplished under the guidance of Group Captain Shreepath Tokekar.

"Four quintals of sanitised flowers were dropped in the exercise," he added. On the occasion, an Army band played musical tunes on the Chirayu Hospital campus.

Police and revenue officials in Bhopal also clapped to thank the frontline health workers..