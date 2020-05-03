Defence forces honour COVID-19 warriors in Karnataka

Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 13:40 IST
Armed forces on Sunday acknowledged the efforts of "corona warriors" in Karnataka in the fight against the pandemic with Indian Air Force helicopters showering flower petals on hospitals and the IAF band made a presentation. An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter showered flower petals on doctors, nurses and staff at the Victoria Hospital, a designated COVID-19 hospital here.

The front-line workers too acknowledged the gesture by clapping and several of them clicking photos. "We are doing our duty, we know the danger of the disease, but we come here and do as its our duty. Such gesture, that too from the Armed forces is great, it will help us keep going," a hospital staff said.

The Airforce band also performed at the Victoria Hospital on the occasion. A similar activity was undertaken at the Command Hospital here as a mark of appreciation of those from the facility involved in testing of samples for COVID-19, Defence officials said.

They said the INS Vikramaditya ship, which is at Anchorage off Karwar coast, will be illuminated at 7.30 PM. There will be a flypast by transport aircraftat C 130 J Hercules at 3.46 over Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here, they added.

Meanwhile, the Defence Public Relations Office here tweeted that bands from Madras Engineer Group (MEG), Parachute Regiment Training Centre (PRTC), Army Service Corps bands performed on Saturday thanking the corona warriors. "Indian Army thanking all the #CoronaWarriorsIndia for their efforts in mitigating #Covid_19india crisis. Bands from #MEG, #PRTC, and #ASC performed at Vidhan Soudha, National War memorial and MG Metro stn respectively yest," it said.

