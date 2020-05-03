One more COVID-19 case in Odisha, state tally reaches 162
ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 03-05-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 14:40 IST
One more COVID-19 case has been reported in Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 162, state Information and PR department said on Sunday.
A 30-year-old male, with travel history to Kolkata, was found coronavirus positive in Keonjhar and has been quarantined.
According to the department, contact tracing and follow-up action are being done. (ANI)