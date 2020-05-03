Left Menu
Curbs remain in place on sale of tobacco products in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:34 IST
The sale of 'paan', 'gutka' and tobacco products will remain prohibited during the extended lockdown period in Rajasthan, while shops selling liquor will ensure social distancing, according to new guidelines issued by the state government. While the union home ministry in its latest guidelines has allowed sale of paan and tobacco after ensuring minimum six-feet social distancing, the Rajasthan government in its guidelines released on Saturday night has decided to keep the curbs on these products in place.

“The sale of paan, gutka, tobacco etc. is prohibited across the state. Shops selling liquor will ensure social distancing and not more than 5 people should be present at one time in a shop,” the Rajasthan government said. Under the new state guidelines, curbs will continue on all air and train travel, inter-state movement of individuals except as permitted by MHA; school, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutes; cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasium, sports complexes, pools, parks, bars, assembly hall, auditorium and similar places; and social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, functions and gatherings.

The state government said people above the age of 65, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years shall stay at home. Wearing face mask is compulsory and spitting is punishable with a fine.

Social distancing has to be maintained with not more than 50 people allowed in weddings and maximum 20 at funerals. The Centre has extended the lockdown period by two more weeks till May 17.

The state government's guidelines are broadly on the lines of the Centre's guidelines and will be applicable in the state based on the classification of districts into red, orange and green zones. Based on the risk profile, the districts are divided into three zones – red, green and orange. As on May 2, seven districts of Baran, Bundi, Ganganagar, Jalore, Sirohi, Pratapgarh and Churu are in green zone and eight districts of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Banswara, Jhalawar, Kota are in red zone. The remaining 18 districts are in orange zone.

