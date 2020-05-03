Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF chopper showers rose petals on Assam hospitals

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:50 IST
IAF chopper showers rose petals on Assam hospitals

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Sunday showered rose petals on doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and sanitation workers of two hospitals in Guwahati to express gratitude for their fight against COVID-19. The Mi-17 chopper showered the petals on the staff assembled in the premises of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and the MMC Civil Hospital here.

Three Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jets also flew past the Assam Legislative Assembly building. An IAF band also played patriotic songs to express gratitude to the frontline personnel.

The doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers said they were overwhelmed by the gesture. "This expression of gratitude is a blessing and encouragement to us to serve the people in this battle against COVID-19 and other diseases," a doctor at GMCH said.

An emotional nurse at GMCH said that the medical fraternity has been encouraged by the gesture to continue the fight against COVID-19. Volunteers of a local NGO also honoured the health personnel with 'Gamosa', a traditional hand-woven Assamese scarf.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian tycoon Makhlouf says security forces are arresting his employees

Sanctions-hit Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf on Sunday said that security forces were arresting employees at his diversified companies in what he said was mounting pressure on him days after Syrian authorities asked him to pay hefty taxes.Makh...

CRPF headquarters closed till Tuesday after staff tests positive for COVID-19

After a staff of the Special Director General SDG tested COVID-19 positive, the CRPF DG has ordered the closure of the headquarters till Tuesday morning. CRPF is already fighting with COVID-19 as one of its battalions has 122 confirmed coro...

Ivory Coast PM flies to France for medical checks

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the ruling partys candidate in Octobers presidential election, has flown to France for medical checks, the presidency said on Sunday.The brief statement said Gon Coulibaly left on Saturday bu...

Soccer-Germany's interior minister backs Bundesliga restart

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Sunday backed a possible restart for the Bundesliga season this month without spectators as the government prepares for a key meeting next week. Although Bundesliga clubs have returned to training ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020