IAF chopper showers rose petals on Assam hospitals

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Sunday showered rose petals on doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and sanitation workers of two hospitals in Guwahati to express gratitude for their fight against COVID-19. The Mi-17 chopper showered the petals on the staff assembled in the premises of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and the MMC Civil Hospital here.

Three Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jets also flew past the Assam Legislative Assembly building. An IAF band also played patriotic songs to express gratitude to the frontline personnel.

The doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers said they were overwhelmed by the gesture. "This expression of gratitude is a blessing and encouragement to us to serve the people in this battle against COVID-19 and other diseases," a doctor at GMCH said.

An emotional nurse at GMCH said that the medical fraternity has been encouraged by the gesture to continue the fight against COVID-19. Volunteers of a local NGO also honoured the health personnel with 'Gamosa', a traditional hand-woven Assamese scarf.