42 Hazur Sahib returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib
ANI | Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab) | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:24 IST
As many as 42 people in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib have tested positive for COVID-19 after they returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, said District Civil Surgeon Dr Hari Narayan Singh on Sunday. With this, Singh said, the total active cases in the district has risen to 48.
Meanwhile, Punjab on Saturday reported 187 new COVID-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 772 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 112 cured or discharged cases and 20 deaths. (ANI)
