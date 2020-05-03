New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL10 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Colonel, Major among five security personnel killed in encounter in north Kashmir Srinagar: An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday. .

DEL38 JK-ENCOUNTER-21RR Handwara encounter: 21 RR loses decorated officer, its second CO to be martyred in two decades Srinagar: In its three decades of combating terrorism, the 21 Rashtriya Rifles Sunday lost only its second Commanding Officer on the line of duty when twice-decorated Colonel Ashutosh Sharma made the supreme sacrifice while rescuing civilians held hostage. . DEL39 JK-ENCOUNTER-PM PM pays tributes to security personnel killed in Handwara encounter New Delhi: Condoling the death of security personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. .

DEL27 DEF-RAJNATH-JK-LD ENCOUNTER Deeply disturbing and painful: Rajnath on killing of 5 security personnel in Kashmir New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described as "deeply disturbing and painful" the killing of five security personnel including a decorated colonel and a major in an anti-terror operation in Handwara area of north Kashmir. . DEL33 LOCKDOWN-UP-3RDLD TRAIN Over 800 migrants return to UP from Maharashtra in special train Lucknow: The first special train for Uttar Pradesh carrying more than 800 workers who were stranded in Maharashtra reached Lucknow on Sunday, marking an end to the long wait of the migrants who had been desperate to return home since the nationwide lockdown began over a month ago. .

DES14 UP-LOCKDOWN-AKHILESH-TRAIN Akhilesh slams Centre, UP govt over charging money to ferry migrant workers home Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the central and state governments for charging money to bring back migrant workers in special trains. . DES10 UP-LOCKDOWN-REVIEW Make plan for resumption of industrial activity, Adityanath tells officials Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked officials to prepare a plan for the resumption of industrial activity in the state during the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown beginning Monday. .

DEL36 RJ-KOTA-BIHAR MIGRANTS 1,200 Bihar students on way home from Kota in special train; others waiting Kota(Raj): Over 1,200 students from Bihar, who had been stranded in Kota for more than a month due to lockdown, finally left for their home state in a special train on Sunday, but another 10,000 still remained stuck in the Rajasthan city. . DES11 RJ-LOCKDOWN-GUIDELINES Curbs remain in place on sale of tobacco products in Rajasthan Jaipur: The sale of 'paan', 'gutka' and tobacco products will remain prohibited during the extended lockdown period in Rajasthan, while shops selling liquor will ensure social distancing, according to new guidelines issued by the state government. .

DEL41 HR-VIRUS-LIQUOR-CESS Haryana mulling to impose new COVID cess on liquor: Dy CM Chautala Chandigarh: The Haryana government is considering to impose a variable "COVID cess" on liquor to support the areas or institutions adversely hit by the pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday. . DES9 UKD-VIRUS-CASE U'khand: One more tests positive for coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh Rishikesh: One more person tested positive for COVID-19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh on Sunday, officials said..