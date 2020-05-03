Two dead after bus carrying migrant workers meets with accident in Odisha

At least two people were killed after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants met with an accident in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Saturday night. The bus was carrying stranded migrants from Surat in Gujarat to their respective native places in Odisha. The incident took place near Kalinga Ghat.

"Four buses with migrant labourers on board were on their way back to Odisha from Surat when one of the buses met with an accident near Kalinga Ghat either due to the driver's negligence or because the brakes failed," said Jayakrishna Behera, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Udayagiri, Kandhamal. While one person died on the spot, another succumbed to his inujuries during treatment at a local hospital.

The remaining 64 passengers are safe and will be sent to Ganjam where there will be quarantined for 14 days and then sent to their native places. Another bus carrying migrant labourers from Surat to Odisha met with an accident early this morning at Kalinga Ghat, in which 5 people sustained injuries. (ANI)