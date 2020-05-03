Delhi police received over 900 calls in 24 hours seeking help

The Delhi Police received over 900 calls in the 24-hour period since saturday afternoon on its round-the-clock helpline number seeking assistance in resolving issues being faced by people due to the lockdown, officials said on Sunday. Of the 903 calls received between Saturday 2 pm to Sunday 2 pm, 55 were related to areas outside the national capital and those have been referred to the respective state police, they said.

No call related to no food and medical issues was received , police said. Till date, the police have received in total 35,977 calls related to lockdown.