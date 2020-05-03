IAF chopper showers flower petals on Gandhi Hospital, Military Hospital in Hyd

Expressing the gratitude of the Defence forces to the coronavirus frontline 'warriors', an Indian Air Force helicopter showered flower petals over the state-run Gandhi Hospital and Military Hospital in Golconda here on Sunday. It was part of the nation-wide thanksgiving effort by the armed forces to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers battling coronavirus.

At around 10.30 am, the Chetak helicopter hovered over the Gandhi hospital and showered petals as doctors, nurses, paramedical, sanitation and other staff and police personnel assembled at the hospital premises. The COVID-19 'warriors' were seen taking videos and photos from their mobile phones while some others clapped.

The Gandhi Hospital is among the designated facilities in Telangana for treatment of COVID-19 patients. A Defence release said the IAF helicopter flew over Gandhi Hospital and Military Hospital in Golconda, both of which are the COVID-19 treatment facilities and showered flower petals to honour the efforts of the frontline COVID-19 'warriors'.

"Indian Armed Forces conveyed their appreciation and gratitude by organising Solidarity Day in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. A colourful band display was carried out at Golconda Fort and Hussain Sagar lake to pay tributes to the medical staff, police and sanitation workers," it said.

Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, General Officer Commanding Major General R K Singh visited the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate and applauded the efforts of the police in the fight against COVID-19. He lauded the role of the coronavirus warriors and expressed the solidarity of the armed forces with the Police department.

Brigadier Abhijit Chandra, Station Commander and other army officials visited Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, Military Hospital Golconda, Secunderabad Cantonment Board and various police stations and expressed gratitude to the staff besides distributing hampers. The event culminated with a grand display of Indian Air Force transport aircraft flying over Hussain Sagar lake to pay tribute to all the coronavirus 'warriors', the release added.

