Nagpur: Police driver killed, 3 injured as vehicle hits boar

A police driver was killed and three constables were injured after their multi-utility vehicle hit a wild boar and turned turtle on Wardha Road in the early hours of Sunday in Maharashtra's Nagpur, an official said. He identified the deceased as Khushal Shegaonkar and the injured as women constables Snehal Thorat and Harsha Shende and head constable Sajid Sayyad, all attached to Butibori police station.

"They were going to Khaparkheda to unite a mentally unwell woman with her family. The woman was brought to Butibori police station by people and the family had requested that she be dropped home since they were unable to come because of the lockdown. On the way, the police vehicle hit a wild boar on Wardha Road in Jamtha area," he said. "The vehicle hit cement structures along the road after dashing into the wild boar and overturned. All the four were rushed to a nearby hospital where Shegaonkar succumbed to his injuries," he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Hingna police station..