PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:52 IST
Five killed, 4 injured as truck crashes into roadside kiosk

Five persons were killed and four others injured when a trailer truck crashed into a roadside kiosk in Hazaribag district on Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police, Karthik S said that four persons died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital.

The SP said the accident took place around 7 am at Charhi Chowk under Charhi police station, about 20-km from Hazaribag town. Deputy Commissioner Bhuvanesh Pratap Singh said that the trailer truck crashed into the roadside 'gumati' (kiosk) as the driver tried to avoid another truck and lost control over the vehicle.

The victims had gone to the kiosk to purchase vegetables, milk, newspapers and other essential items when the accident took place, Singh added. Two of the dead belonged to the same family, the police said, adding the condition of one of the injured was critical and was referred to RIMS, Ranchi.

The other injured persons are being treated at the hospital's trauma centre here, they said. The deputy commissioner directed the Block Development Officer, Neetu Singh, to pay a compensation amount of Rs 50,000 to families of each of the deceased under the family pension scheme of the state government.

In addition to the monetary compensation, the DC also asked the BDO to sanction a dwelling unit under the Indira Awas Yojana and money to dig wells. For immediate livelihood, the DC said the families could run shops under the "Mukhya Mantri Daal Bhaat Yojana".

PTI COR PVR RG RG.

