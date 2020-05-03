Left Menu
Slain JKP sub-inspector had a passion for challenges, earned three out-of-turn promotions

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:55 IST
His zeal for achieving higher and higher targets made him rise in the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police. This is the story of sub-inspector Sageer Ahmed Pathan alias 'Qazi' who joined the force in 1999 as a constable. Born in 1978 at Trad village near the Line of Control of Karnah in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, Pathan had a passion for challenges which drew him to the police force.

Pathan was among five security forces personnel, including an Army colonel and a major, who were killed during an encounter with terrorists in Handwara in Kupwara district. Following stints at different police stations, Pathan, whose name was earlier spelt at Shakeel Qazi, volunteered to join the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) in 2006 to fight against terrorism.

"He was always at the forefront and dangerous missions failed to dampen his courage," said a senior officer. This zeal for achieving higher targets earned him triple promotion during his career spanning a little over two decades. Being a local, Pathan, who is survived by three daughters and a son besides aged parents, became a darling of 21 Rashtriya Rifles as he was well aware of the terrain used by the terrorists to enter the hinterland of Kashmir.

He was part of the team led by Colonel Ashutosh Sharma and Major Anuj Sood that came under heavy militant fire on Saturday night and was killed in the line of duty. Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said during his posting in SOG, he led various successful anti-terror operations. "In recognition of his immense contribution, he was granted three out-of-turn promotions and he rose from the rank of a constable to sub-inspector over the years," he said.

"Sageer attained martyrdom protecting integrity and sovereignty of our nation and safeguarding the interests of people till last breath. All ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police salute braveheart...Sageer and other members of the team led by Col Ashutosh Sharma," he said. The officer was honoured with Police Medal for Gallantry in 2011, Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry in 2009, besides DGP Commendation Medal and GOC-in-C, Northern Command Commendation Disc.

He was part of a team which went in to evacuate civilians taken hostage by terrorists in a house. The team could safely rescue the inmates but came under heavy fire from the terrorists during the evacuation process resulting in their death, the officials said..

