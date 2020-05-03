Left Menu
IAF plane conducts fly-past, choppers shower petals for 'corona warriors' in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 19:22 IST
Indian Air Force's premier transport aircraft C-130 Hercules on Sunday conducted a fly-past over the famous Sukhna Lake here while IAF choppers showered petals over PGIMER and two other hospitals as part of a mega exercise to express gratitude to the frontline COVID-19 warriors across the country. Chandimandir, near here, the headquarters of Army's Western Command, also organised programmes at civil hospitals in Panchkula and Mohali to honour the “corona warriors” with army bands in attendance.

The Army's Engineer Brigade of Zirakpur conducted a 30-minute show of gratitude for the entire medical fraternity at Phase-6 Civil Hospital in Mohali, a defence release said here. On the occasion, the pipe band played 'Kadam kadam badhaye ja' and 'Sare jahan se acha'. Brigadier Parvinder Singh presented a gift hamper to the chief medical officer of Mohali.

Besides, gifts were also given to the staff individually as a token of appreciation. The release said, "The IAF C-130 Hercules conducted a fly-past over Sukhna lake in Chandigarh. The IAF helicopters showered petals over PGIMER, Government Medical College and Hospital at Sector 32 Chandigarh and (Army's) Command Hospital (Chandimandir)." "I am extremely thankful to our armed forces for appreciating and commending the efforts of health care workers, the frontline warriors battling the global pandemic of COVID-19. We appreciate the gesture, it is hugely motivational and has filled our hearts with gratitude," PGIMER-Chandigarh's Director Prof Jagat Ram said.

The helicopters showered petals on the health care workers comprising doctors, nurses, housekeeping, sanitation and other allied services staff of PGIMER, who had gathered in the premier institute's Kairon block. Notably, fighter jets and transport aircraft of the IAF carried out fly-pasts over major cities and towns in the country on Sunday while military helicopters showered petals on leading hospitals across the country as part of a mega exercise to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics and other frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

