Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition accuses Lucknow admin of ‘naming' coronavirus hotspots after mosques

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:46 IST
Opposition accuses Lucknow admin of ‘naming' coronavirus hotspots after mosques

Opposition parties here have accused Lucknow administration of targeting Muslims by “naming” some coronavirus hotspots after local mosques, a charge rejected by officials who said the authorities were just following a set practice. In the initial list of hotspots in the Uttar Pradesh capital, eight mosques were mentioned by the administration while identifying the areas. For example, the list in Hindi said, “In police station Kaisarbagh, area around Phoolbagh Masjid.” “The administration has named hotspots after mosques in Lucknow. This is unfortunate,” state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu told PTI.

“This is a pandemic which did not attack a particular religion. It has nothing to do with a particular religion or sect. The government should focus on increasing testing facilities. The government is hiding its failures with such moves," he said. Samajwadi Party legislator Rajpal Kashyap also criticised the administration.

"What message does the administration want to give to the people by naming the hotspots after mosques,” he asked. “Coronavirus did not target any particular community. The focus should be on treating patients, making people aware and taking measures like sanitisation to check the spread," he said.

He alleged that the way the list was made is “discriminatory” and "suits the political agenda of the government". Officials, however, rejected the charge that a particular community was being targeted. They said the mosques were mentioned because coronavirus cases were detected in their vicinity.

“This is just to pinpoint an area where more cases have been found, nothing else. This is an old practice and there is no political colour to it," a senior official said. Lucknow has so far reported 226 cases and one death due to coronavirus.

The mosques named to identify areas around them include Masjid Ali Jaan in Sadar Bazar, Mohammadiya Masjid in Wazirganj, Khajoor Wali Masjid in Triveni Nagar, Nazarbagh Masjid in Kaiserbagh and Rajauli Masjid in Gudumba. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday blamed Tablighi Jamaat members for the spread of COVID-19 after their return from a congregation in New Delhi.

"Being infected with a virus is not a crime but to hide it is definitely one," he said. According to official figures, 1,138 coronavirus cases out of the 2,579 detected in the state so far are linked to Tablighi Jamaat members and those who came in contact with them.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pune cop, his wife play parents' role to solemnise wedding of IT professional, doctor

Pune Police on Sunday performed the role of the parents to solemnise the marriage of a young couple upon receiving the request from their parents. It was important for Aditya Singh, an IT professional and Neha Khushwaha, a doctor to get mar...

Britain to trial new coronavirus tracing system

Britain will trial a new coronavirus tracing programme next week on the Isle of Wight, just off the south coast of England, cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Sunday as the government looks at how to minimise the risk of a second wave of...

Anger in S Africa as government reneges on sale of cigarettes during lockdown

Smokers in South Africa are livid after the government reneged on an earlier announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the sale of the cigarettes will be allowed from May 1 as the country moved down to level four of a new five-level st...

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 3, Sunday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 3, Sunday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis 1. UP-LOCKDOWN-TRAIN-CREW -- DEL32 Lucknow For loco driver Haridas and guar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020