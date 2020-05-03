PM Modi, defence minister condole death of 5 security personnel in anti-terror ops in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday led the nation in paying rich tribute to five security personnel, including a decorated colonel, who were killed in an anti-terror operation in Handwara area of North Kashmir. "Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," Modi said in a tweet.

In his reaction, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the killing of the Army personnel "deeply disturbing and painful" Col Ashutosh Sharma, a decorated Armyman who was the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, was among the five security personnel killed in the encounter late on Saturday night. Col Sharma was part of a number of successful counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir. The other personnel killed in the encounter are Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rakesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and Sub Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police Shakeel Qazi, officials said.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, paying tribute to the deceased personnel, said the operation in Handwara highlighted the determination of the security forces to safeguard the lives of the people of Kashmir. The operation was launched following inputs that a number of civilians were being held hostage in a house in Chanjmulla locality of Handwara. Two terrorists were killed in the operation, according to Army officials.

"The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara (J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice," the defence minister tweeted. "I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs," Singh said.

The Army said the armed forces are proud of the courage of the personnel as they have "successfully eliminated" the terrorists. In a tweet, the Army said Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and all ranks of the force paid tribute to the "valiant braves of our Army and J&K Police for their supreme sacrifice while fighting and eliminating terrorists in Handwara." BJP President J P Nadda also condoled the death of the security personnel. "Received the sad news of our soldiers making the supreme sacrifice in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. I bow to the martyrs and pray for peace to their souls. May God give their grieving families the strength to bear the loss," Nadda tweeted. Other BJP leaders also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, with party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya asserting that government will give a befitting response to this cowardly attack by terrorists.