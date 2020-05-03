Excise personnel attacked by illicit brewers

Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI): An Excise Inspector and two constables were injured in an alleged attack by a gang of four or five illicit liquor manufacturers on Sunday, officials said. The incident happened in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

The three got injured in the assault when a team of Excise sleuths raided a place after getting information that some people were makingillicitly distilled liquor also known as 'gudumba', they said. The injured were hospitalised and a search was on to nab the accused, they added.

State Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud met the injured Excise personnel and enquired about their condition. In view of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, liquor shops and bars in Telangana have been closed.