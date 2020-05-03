Excise personnel attacked by illicit brewers

Excise personnel attacked by illicit brewersPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:04 IST
Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI): An Excise Inspector and two constables were injured in an alleged attack by a gang of four or five illicit liquor manufacturers on Sunday, officials said. The incident happened in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.
The three got injured in the assault when a team of Excise sleuths raided a place after getting information that some people were makingillicitly distilled liquor also known as 'gudumba', they said. The injured were hospitalised and a search was on to nab the accused, they added.
State Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud met the injured Excise personnel and enquired about their condition. In view of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, liquor shops and bars in Telangana have been closed.
