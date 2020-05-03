'Corona warriors' showered with flower petals

IAF helicopters showered flower petals over leading hospitals in Dehradun and Rishikesh on Sunday, in a gesture of thanksgiving to the doctors and healthcare professionals at the frontline of the country's war against COVID-19

Dozens of doctors, paramedics, nurses and other healthcare staff standing in a row outside the AIIMS, Rishikesh were the first to be showered with flower petals by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters at 10.30 am to express the country's gratitude towards them for their selfless service to people

Then the helicopters moved to Dehradun, where they showered the "corona warriors" with flower petals at the Doon Hospital.