'Corona warriors' showered with flower petals

'Corona warriors' showered with flower petalsPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:14 IST
IAF helicopters showered flower petals over leading hospitals in Dehradun and Rishikesh on Sunday, in a gesture of thanksgiving to the doctors and healthcare professionals at the frontline of the country's war against COVID-19
Dozens of doctors, paramedics, nurses and other healthcare staff standing in a row outside the AIIMS, Rishikesh were the first to be showered with flower petals by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters at 10.30 am to express the country's gratitude towards them for their selfless service to people
Then the helicopters moved to Dehradun, where they showered the "corona warriors" with flower petals at the Doon Hospital.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dehradun
- IAF
- Rishikesh
- COVID
- Doon Hospital
ALSO READ
IAF's Dornier aircraft aborts take-off at Palam due to tyre deflation
IAF helicopter showers flower petals to honour COVID-19 warriors in Kerala capitals
C'garh: IAF lauds COVID-19 frontline workers, shower petals
IAF to conduct fly past from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram, from Dibrugarh to Kutch on May 3: CDS Gen Rawat.
IAF chopper showers flower petals on COVID hospital in Odisha