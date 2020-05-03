Left Menu
Movement of persons not for visiting native places in normal course: MHA to states, UTs

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued a clarification on the movement of persons who want to reach their destinations after the government allowed movement of people, labourers, students etc stranded at different places.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:16 IST
Movement of persons not for visiting native places in normal course: MHA to states, UTs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued a clarification on the movement of persons who want to reach their destinations after the government allowed movement of people, labourers, students etc stranded at different places. MHA in a letter to all chief secretaries of states and Union Territories has said that movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and others are allowed only for those who are stranded at different places due to lockdown and not for people who want to move or visit native places in normal course.

"It is clarified that the MHA orders are meant to facilitate the movement of such stranded persons, who had moved from their native places/workplaces, just before the lockdown period, but could not return to their native places/workplaces on account of restrictions placed on the movement of persons and vehicles as part of the lockdown measures," MHA said. "The facilitation envisaged in the aforesaid orders is meant for such distressed persons, but does not extend to those categories of persons, who are otherwise residing normally at places, other than the native places for purposes of work etc., and who wish to visit their native places in normal course," MHA clarified.

Home Ministry has also asked state/Union Territory governments to facilitate the movement of such distressed stranded persons as allowed under MHA's orders. The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 had issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 with some relaxations.

In a separate order on the same day, MHA had allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains. (ANI)

