Sacrifices of Handwara bravehearts won't go to waste: J-K LG Murmu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:31 IST
Sacrifices of Handwara bravehearts won't go to waste: J-K LG Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Sunday paid rich tributes to five security personnel killed in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara area of Kupwara district. "We salute the valour of the Army, police and other security forces for playing a crucial role in combating terrorism and ensuring safe and secure environment for the people", Murmu said.

Four army personnel, including a colonel and a major, and a police officer were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara. Two terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were also killed in the gunfight. "The supreme sacrifice made by security personnel who attained martyrdom during an encounter in the Handwara area of Kashmir will always be remembered," the Lt Governor said. He also expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and said the sacrifices of the bravehearts will not go waste.

