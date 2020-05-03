PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1583 488 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 42 32 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 485 117 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 97 19 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 57 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 4122 1256 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 5248 1042 290 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 442 245 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 34 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 701 287 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 115 22 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 614 293 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 499 401 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 41 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2837 798 156 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 12974 2115 548 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 162 56 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 10 6 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1102 117 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2832 915 71 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 3023 1379 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1061 499 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 4 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 59 39 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2645 754 43 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 927 199 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 41779 11204 1391 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 40263 and the death toll at 1306. The ministry said that 10887 people have so far recovered from the infection.