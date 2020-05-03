CM, Governor condole demise of Major Anuj Sood in encounter with terrorists in J-K

CM, Governor condole demise of Major Anuj Sood in encounter with terrorists in J-KPTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:19 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Sunday expressed condolences over the killing of Major Anuj Sood, who had his roots in the state, in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said. Sood was killed in the encounter in Handwara in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, along with a colonel and three other security forces personnel.
His grandparents Surendra and Sadhna Sood used to stay in Kangra's Dehra tehsil, but his father brigadier Chandrakant Sood (retired) and mother Ragini Sood shifted to their new house in Haryana's Panchkula some time ago, locals said. The chief minister and the governor expressed condolences over the killings.
ALSO READ
1.56 lakh MT mustard, 2.80 lakh MT wheat procured in Haryana: Dushyant Chautala
Coronavirus cases rise to 227 in Haryana, fresh ones found in worst-hit Nuh & Palwal
Essential service providers entering Haryana to face rapid Covid tests
With 66 new COVID-19 cases, Haryana records highest single-day spike
53 UP labourers returning from Haryana quarantined, over 9,800 workers on their way: Official