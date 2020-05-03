CM, Governor condole demise of Major Anuj Sood in encounter with terrorists in J-K

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Sunday expressed condolences over the killing of Major Anuj Sood, who had his roots in the state, in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said. Sood was killed in the encounter in Handwara in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, along with a colonel and three other security forces personnel.

His grandparents Surendra and Sadhna Sood used to stay in Kangra's Dehra tehsil, but his father brigadier Chandrakant Sood (retired) and mother Ragini Sood shifted to their new house in Haryana's Panchkula some time ago, locals said. The chief minister and the governor expressed condolences over the killings.