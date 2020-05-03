Left Menu
COVID-19: Hry to impose 12-hr curfew between 7 pm and 7 am from Monday

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:53 IST
Curfew will be imposed in Haryana from 7 pm to 7 am with effect from May 4, state Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said on Sunday. Haryana's neighbouring state Punjab and common capital Chandigarh had imposed curfew before the nationwide lockdown was announced.

"As per the directions issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the curfew will be imposed in the state from 7 pm to 7 am from May 4, 2020," Arora said. Haryana has given relaxations from April 20 to restart the economic activities like opening of industry and the shops in non-containment zones while following the Centre's guidelines.

An official release issued on Sunday evening said the Haryana government "is working to bring the health and economic conditions of the people of its state back on track and is taking important steps in this direction". "Following the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, while some areas will be given relaxation in Haryana during the third phase of lockdown from May 4, there are some areas where gathering of five or more people will remain restricted," the release said. Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora gave directions regarding lockdown 3.0 to all the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and other senior officers during a meeting, the release said.

She made it clear to the officers concerned that their districts will be reviewed every week by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. "And if it is found that guidelines are not being followed in an area and is declared as red zone, all supplies except the supply of essential goods will be restricted and all permissions (pertaining to relaxations) will cease with immediate effect," she added.

Arora also directed the officers concerned to ensure that the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs are followed at all times while starting the industrial units. Haryana has a total of 442 coronavirus cases with five COVID19-related deaths.

Director General of Police Manoj Yadava directed the SPs to ensure the seamless management of traffic and to check that masks are worn by everyone even in cars and social distancing is maintained. He said that anyone who spits in public places should be fined as per rules.

Truck drivers returning from long-distance trips from outside the state should be screened at the police checkpoints with the help of a team from the Health Department, he added..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

