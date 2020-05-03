Congress leader Ramesh Datta dies

Veteran Delhi Congress leader Ramesh Datta died at a hospital here on Sunday night, party leaders said. Datta, in his late 70s, breathed his last at Batra hospital where he was admitted due to some health issues, said Delhi Congress media secretary Naresh Kumar.

Datta was also a social activist who worked relentlessly for the poor, said senior Delhi Congress leader Jitendra Kochar. He was deputy mayor of the city in 2006-07, Kochar said.